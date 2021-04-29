Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

