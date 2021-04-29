Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,059,154 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.97. The firm has a market cap of £57.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26). Also, insider Kerim Sener purchased 581,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

