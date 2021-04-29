Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,033. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

