ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,513,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,857. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.