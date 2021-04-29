Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit