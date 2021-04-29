Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

