Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $97.14. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

