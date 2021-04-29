Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $119.44.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

