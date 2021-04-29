Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.42. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

