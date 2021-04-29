Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 115.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

ARVN opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

