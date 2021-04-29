Arweave (AR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.70 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $981.34 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.39 or 0.00055055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016179 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.