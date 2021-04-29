Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 402,822 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit