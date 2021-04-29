Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

