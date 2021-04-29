Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

