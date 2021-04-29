Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 43 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $746.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.93 and a 200-day moving average of $767.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.33 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

