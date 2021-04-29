Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $236.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

