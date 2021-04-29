ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 2,167,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

