Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $20.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 121,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,760. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

