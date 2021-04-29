Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.81 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 767.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $768.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

