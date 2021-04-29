Asset Management Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,874,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $65,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after purchasing an additional 513,885 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,400. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

