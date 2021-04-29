Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.