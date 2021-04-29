Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up to $76.88

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.88, but opened at $81.00. Atkore shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.