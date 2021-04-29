Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $528.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

