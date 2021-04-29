Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

AUB stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

