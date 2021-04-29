Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.15 million.Atlassian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $228.12. 1,371,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

