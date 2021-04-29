ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $47.09. ATN International shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

