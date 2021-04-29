Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atrium Mortgage Investment traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 11011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit