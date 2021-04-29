Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atrium Mortgage Investment traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 11011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.