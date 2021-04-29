AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

