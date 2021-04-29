Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $140.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.