Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Shares of TYL opened at $440.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.00 and its 200-day moving average is $428.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

