Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $64,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

Autodesk stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

