Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $106.64

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.64, but opened at $104.43. Autoliv shares last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 2,479 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.