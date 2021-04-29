Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AUTL stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.