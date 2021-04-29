Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTL stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

