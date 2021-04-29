AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 94,273 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
