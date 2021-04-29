AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 94,273 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

