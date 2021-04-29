AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $191.51. 695,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $170.10. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.