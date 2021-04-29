Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $105,266,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.