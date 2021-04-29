Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 108,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

