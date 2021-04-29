Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of AVTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,266,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

