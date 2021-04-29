Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

AVYA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 412,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

