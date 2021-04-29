Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $243.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.73.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $212.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

