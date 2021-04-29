Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

