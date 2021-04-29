AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 906,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of -350.88 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.