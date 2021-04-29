AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 million-$31.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 million.

AXT stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $481.76 million, a P/E ratio of -380.54 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

