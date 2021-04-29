AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 million-$31.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 million.
AXT stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $481.76 million, a P/E ratio of -380.54 and a beta of 2.29.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.
