Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.14 ($31.93).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.