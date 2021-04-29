Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 240,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,830. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

