Ballast Advisors LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.20. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.