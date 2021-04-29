Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

