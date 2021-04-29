Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 625,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

