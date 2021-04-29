Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

