BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.30

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.60. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 213,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.