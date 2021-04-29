BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

